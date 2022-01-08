Brokers Issue Forecasts for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

GREE opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.