Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.90. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

