Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

