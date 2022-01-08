Buckley Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.