Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,418 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.64.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

