Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,552,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

