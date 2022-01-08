Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,064 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $178.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.32. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.21.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

