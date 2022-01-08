Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.36.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

