Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 546,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,334,000 after buying an additional 271,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Shares of BLDR opened at $78.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

