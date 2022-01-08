Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 702,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
