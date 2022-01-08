Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 702,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 550,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after buying an additional 492,617 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,038,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 247,489 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,947,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,327,000 after buying an additional 245,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

