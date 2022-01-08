Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading Down 6.2%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.40. 171,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,214,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several research firms have commented on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 59.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $19,528,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $12,763,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $9,902,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.