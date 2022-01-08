Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Down 32.1% in December

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,854,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BYRG opened at 0.01 on Friday. Buyer Group International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
