Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Down 32.1% in December

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,854,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRG opened at 0.01 on Friday. Buyer Group International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.01.

Get Buyer Group International alerts:

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.