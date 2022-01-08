Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives $30.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Truist began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

