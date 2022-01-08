Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.31

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 2186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Several analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

