Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadiz.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

In other Cadiz news, Director Keith Brackpool acquired 30,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 130.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 1,206.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.