Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 224.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,016 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $29,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,340,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.29.

NYSE:CPT opened at $166.89 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.24, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

