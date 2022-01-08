Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 229,468 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Cameco worth $35,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cameco by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cameco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,569,000 after purchasing an additional 260,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,462,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. increased their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

