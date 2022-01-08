Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$57.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.29.

Get Aritzia alerts:

TSE:ATZ opened at C$50.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$24.39 and a 1-year high of C$53.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.96.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at C$751,600. Insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145 in the last 90 days.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.