Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Hold Rating from Argus

Argus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$163.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$150.90.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$161.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$147.32. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.66. The firm has a market cap of C$110.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

