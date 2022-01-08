Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 131,645 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $26,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.90.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

