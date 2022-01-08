Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,599 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $107,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $156.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $285.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

