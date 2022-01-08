Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $137.08 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $137,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,751.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,922.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,808.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

