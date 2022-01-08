Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $137.08 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $137,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG opened at $2,751.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,922.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,808.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

