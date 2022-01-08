Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $34.03 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $34,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in 3M by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after buying an additional 574,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.77.

NYSE:MMM opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.69 and a 200-day moving average of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

