Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $72.58 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 154,921 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $72,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

