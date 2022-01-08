Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $22,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $55,774,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE WST opened at $390.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.44 and its 200 day moving average is $422.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.