Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 154,921 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 705,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 154,921 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $72,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $136.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $164.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

