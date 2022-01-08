Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $39,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after purchasing an additional 369,987 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 537,681 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after purchasing an additional 675,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.16 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRNS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

