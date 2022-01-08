Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 383.0 days.

Shares of CFPUF stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

