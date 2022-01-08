Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report $116.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.35 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $455.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.44 million to $484.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $580.85 million, with estimates ranging from $512.30 million to $619.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 40.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $236,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

CGC opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

