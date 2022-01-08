Capital (LON:CAPD) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 127 ($1.71) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.67) price target on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Capital alerts:

LON CAPD opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.21) on Tuesday. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57. The company has a market capitalization of £170.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.76.

In other Capital news, insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13), for a total transaction of £14,880.60 ($20,052.01).

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.