Capital (LON:CAPD) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 127 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Capital alerts:

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.76. The stock has a market cap of £170.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.79. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13), for a total value of £14,880.60 ($20,052.01).

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.