Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 128,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,706 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,503. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $480.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

