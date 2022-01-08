Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CSTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,503. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $480.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.
Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.
About Capstar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
