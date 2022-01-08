CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 690 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $457.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.