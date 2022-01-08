CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $17.67 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

