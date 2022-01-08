CapWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 202,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,038,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $215.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.