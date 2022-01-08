CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $198.63. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

