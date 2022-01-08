CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $48.80 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.