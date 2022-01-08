Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 746 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen stock opened at $225.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

