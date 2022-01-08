Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 16,781 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAQ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

