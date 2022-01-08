Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Carriage Services worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CSV shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $965.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.