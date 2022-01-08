Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $123.79

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $123.79 and last traded at $124.51, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.50.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $604.42 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.24%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.