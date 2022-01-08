Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Up 0.3%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.56 ($0.02). 129,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,237,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.89. The company has a market cap of £20.77 million and a P/E ratio of -15.55.

About Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ)

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cangai copper mine located in northern New South Wales; Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland; and various assets in Zambia.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Castillo Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castillo Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.