Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Update

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CTLT traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $115.46. 2,317,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,540. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Catalent has a 12 month low of $97.86 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock valued at $389,069,498 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 188.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 391.8% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.2% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

