Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 118.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT opened at $221.99 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.34 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average is $205.87. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

