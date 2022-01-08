CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Update

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,900 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 309,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.