Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,757 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $21,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Centene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after acquiring an additional 165,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,524,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after acquiring an additional 208,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Centene by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after acquiring an additional 714,016 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

