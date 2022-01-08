Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Short Interest Update

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 31,580,000 shares. Currently, 21.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. Truist increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,884 shares of company stock valued at $837,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,706,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,715. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

