Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Down 5.3%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $48.50. 3,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 144,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $726.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.44.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $687,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,590. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.