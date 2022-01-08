Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $47,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

